Islamabad

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has planned to begin Montessori classes in more government schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) under the Prime Minister’s Educational Reforms Programme (PMERP).

Currently, seven public sector schools of ICT, most located in the urban areas, have Montessori classes under the PMERP overseen by the prime minister’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz.

The FDE overseen by the Capital Administration and Development Division regulates Islamabad’s government schools and colleges totalling 422.

According to a relevant FDE official, teachers will be hired for Montessori classes.

He said the classes would begin in the next academic session. The official said the Montessori teachers (BPS-17) and their assistants (BPS-14) would be hired for an initial period of one year extendable until the filling of the posts on regular basis.

He said the assistants would help Montessori teachers co-teach students, maintain student work folders and administer conduct in the class with the objective of supporting and enhancing learning and developmental opportunities within the limits of established curriculum guidelines and lesson plan.

The official said only the children of Islamabad-based people would be eligible to apply for admission and that the maximum age of such children should be three and a half years.

He said besides free education, the Montessori students would also be given books and lunch, including light food and milk.

The official said the students would have facilities like special playgrounds, modern furniture and rest-houses on campus.

