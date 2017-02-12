Junior section schoolteachers transferred to senior sections

Islamabad

The administrations of Islamabad’s many model colleges have transferred a couple of junior section teachers to their respective senior sections to address staff shortage there.

The teachers in question complain they’ve been given the senior section classes though it is the job of a separate cadre i.e. lecturers and professors.

“Instead of making a permanent and effective arrangement, the school administrations have gone for short-term solution to staff shortage problem without thinking it will add to the challenges of junior teachers. This shortsighted measure has compromised the cause of the provision of quality education to junior section students,” a teacher told ‘The News’.

According to him, five teachers of Islamabad Model College for Girls I-10/4’s junior section, six of IMCG F-6/2, six of IMCG I-8/4 and all teachers of evening shift have been transferred to senior sections of their respective colleges.

Also, four teachers of IMCB I-8/3 junior section, three of F-11/1 college, four of IMCG F-10/2, and three teachers of I-10/1 college, F-8/1 college and ICG each are working in senior sections of their respective campuses.

Another teacher said the shifting of teachers to senior sections had badly affected academic activities in junior sections of model colleges.

“The students of junior sections from class prep to class V are very sensitive. They need more attention than those enrolled in senior sections but the transfer of their teachers have distressed them. The classes of junior sections are packed with each class having 55 students on average against the standard tally of 25.

“The junior section teachers have to take five classes a day nonstop and therefore, the quality of education stands compromised. If a teacher is overburdened, he or she cannot perform well,” she said.

When contacted, vice-president of the Central Academic Staff Association Farzana Akram objected to the move and said it was not the duty of junior teachers to teach senior sections as they’re not appointed for the purpose.

“The extra burden has been shifted to the junior section teachers. It is really unfair. When it comes to the junior section, senior section teachers don’t come to take classes of minor students,” she said.

The CASA vice-president requested state minister for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry to take notice of the matter and ensure the immediate repatriation of junior section teachers from senior section to the benefit of small schoolchildren at large.

The CADD spokesperson, when contacted, said that FDE has not issued any directions to this effect but principals depending upon their administrative requirements made internal temporary arrangements to fulfil shortage of teachers. These internal arrangements are not permanent and are made keeping in view the qualification of the teachers.

He said CADD is actively working to address the issue of shortage of teachers in educational institutions of Islamabad.

However, the issue is under several types of litigations. Once the matters in the court are resolved, new teachers will be recruited.

