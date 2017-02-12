Islamabad

The Headstart School has won the first position in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) - Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute National Electronics Olympiad 2017 (NEO ’17).

The event was spread over three days consisting of robotics and other competitions catering to many roots of electronics and electrical engineering

Three Headstart School teams participated in the Figure 8 Robotics Competition.

The Headstart School teams clinched first and second runner-up positions and Cadet College, Hasanabdal the first runner-up position.

A total of 64 robots participated in the NEO ‘17. Of them, 15 participated in Figure 8 module. There were a total of 10 modules, including skywars, which interested the audience tremendously.

Dr. Yasar Ayaz, head of the Department of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, NUST School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, was the chief guest on the occasion.

He appreciated talents and works of the participants and said the country had a bright future in the shape of gifted youths.

