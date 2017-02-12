Islamabad

The thirtieth annual sports day of ICAS, G-11/3, Islamabad, was celebrated on Saturday amidst great mirth, verve and exuberance, says a press release.

The programme began with the euphonious beat of the National Anthem, entailed by the declaration of the CEO, Mrs. Nusrat Tahir, to announce the sports meet open.

Next a spectacular, prismatic and well synchronised parade by the four houses. The zealous parents, gathered in a large number, constantly applauded the enthusiastic athletes of the parade.

The most intriguing aspects, embellishing the event were the house performances involving mass student participation, which splattered the lush green astroturf, a riot of hues and vibrancy. Another mesmerising performance which left the audience completely awestruck was the Martial Arts Display by the students from the F/8 branch of ICAS. All of this was followed by track events including races from pre-school till grade 8.

The CEO lauded the sports day event and stated that she could gauge the efforts and pains endured by the teachers and students for such a flawless ceremony.

