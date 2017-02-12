Islamabad: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations (part I & II) under the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will begin in the middle of the next month.

According to the examinations schedule announced by FBISE controller of examinations (conduct) Ahmed Nawaz Malik, the SSC examinations for both part I & II will begin on March 14 and end on April 14.

The practical examinations will begin on April 6. The SSC examinations will take place in the overseas educational institutions affiliated with the FBISE in accordance with the synchronised time, which has already been notified.

The board has issued roll number slips to candidates. Regular students can get their roll number slips from their educational institutions, while those for private students have been sent on the respective postal addresses.

