LAHORE

The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has requested the Lahore High Court to suspend Punjab Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera and others summoned by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) to face a trial on charges of killing workers of the party in Model Town.

In a writ petition filed before the High Court, PAT leader Ishtiaq Chaudhry contends the ATC has summoned the IGP and 123 police personnel as accused in a private complaint moved by the party. He alleges that the police officers summoned by the trial court may influence the process of law if they are not suspended from their offices. The lawyer prays to the court to suspend the IGP and others and also direct the government to initiate departmental proceedings against them in light of the ATC decision.

