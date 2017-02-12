LAHORE

Dozing at wheel or sleep deprivation is one of the leading causes of accidents on national highways and motorways.

It was said by DIG Mirza Faran Baig while observing a special awareness campaign regarding dozing at wheel. The leading causes of dozing at wheel are long distance continue travelling, business pressure, lack of awareness, excessive snoring, constant daytime sleepiness, disturbed sleep, concentration and memory issues and choking or gasping while sleeping. The accidents analysis of year 2016 revels that three accidents occurred in dozing at the wheel which caused five deaths and nine injuries out of 42 accidents on national highway in N-5 Central. The Central Zone imparted briefings to 18,783 public service vehicles, 22,186 heavy transport vehicles, 13,744 light transport vehicles regarding awareness campaign about dozing at the wheel. Over 32 wake-up points were established in prominent places of N-5 central zone to control the accidents due to dozing at wheel.

On the directions of DIG Mirza Faran Baig NH&MP N-5 Central Zone is observing one week ‘Dozing at Wheel’ Campaign in which officers will brief motorists especially drivers of HTVs and PSVs to take proper rest during long journey and in case they feel drowsy, they should stay somewhere and have a cup of tea. The officers have also been directed to ensure the use of hooter and horn whenever any HTV vehicle or passenger bus passes them especially in the late hours of night. The officers have further been asked to visit different hotels and rest areas besides national highway to brief and educate the drivers staying there about the phenomenon of ‘dozing at wheel’. In order to make this campaign more successful and meaningful, Mobile Education Unit of Central Zone will also visit different goods transport and passenger bus terminals from Lahore to Rahim Yar Khan to brief and educate drivers about the hazards of driving while drowsy. Banners containing awareness messages will also been displayed at all the important places on national highways. DIG NH&MP Mirza Faran Baig has asked the officers of Central Zone to take personal interest in the campaign in order to make it meaningful and result oriented.

