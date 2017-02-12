Lahore

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) and Pink Ribbon Pakistan at FMJU building on Saturday.

FJMU Vice-Chancellor Fakher Imam and Pink Ribbon Pakistan CEO Omer Aftab signed the documents with the support of all faculty members of FJMU.

According to the MoU, FJMU has agreed to become a ‘strategic partner’ of Pink Ribbon and would extend academic and technical support to it. FJMU will also extend referral support to Pink Ribbon for its breast cancer services like radiology, pathology, surgery and chemotherapy.

At the ceremony, the FJMU VC praised the efforts of Pink Ribbon for ending breast cancer in Pakistan. He said FJMU through its doctors and students, as volunteers, would collaborate with Pink Ribbon in holding awareness programmes, seminars and medical camps. The MoU is not just a paper to be forgotten after signing ceremony, he said. He both institutions would keep in touch through their focal persons and followup meetings to help the poor and needy patients of breast cancer.

The Pink Ribbon CEO said, “This MoU would definitely be a landmark in the way to help poor patients." He thanked the facility members and VC of FJMU for their unconditional support for the programme.

He added that the Pink Ribbon campaign aimed to create widespread awareness while bringing it in mainstream to urge policy makers to take up the issue as priority area.

