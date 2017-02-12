LAHORE

Central leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Barrister Aitezaz Ahsen has said a new generation of leftists in being prepared to combat right-wing forces.

Speaking at a launch of a book written on the life of former PPP stalwart Meraj Mohammed Khan, Senator Aitzaz Ahsen said paid him rich tribute while lauding his contribution to democracy. The PPP leader said there was a time when students were taught about Sultan Mehmood Ghaznavi but now they were being deceived through the ‘fake political history’ of the sitting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which had been included in the curriculum. He said the people of Pakistan were not interested in ‘fake history’ and the step must be condemned.

