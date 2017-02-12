LAHORE

Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were burnt in a fire in a factory in Sundar on Saturday.

Rescue officials said that fire broke out in a leather factory near Mandi Stop on Multan Road. Labourers and locals tried to control it but failed after which they called rescue teams. They reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were burnt in a fire at a petrol pump in Model Town.

Rescue officials said a fire broke out at a petrol pump when an oil tanker was transferring oil to the pump.

The driver drove the tanker away from the site. Meanwhile, staff started fire-fighting. They also called rescue teams who reached the spot and extinguished tyhe fire.

A vehicle was damaged in Faisal Town near Marhiyan Stop. A man was driving a car when its engine caught fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Traffic: The City Traffic Police Lahore has taken extraordinary measures to maintain traffic flow in the city.

City movement officers alongside traffic wardens are deployed, wherever transport, construction, augmenting of road related ventures are going on, so that the drivers may not suffer. DIG Traffic Lahore Capt. (R) Syed Ahmed Mobin has said, "we are attempting our best that any individual reaches the goal uninterruptedly. We are in a joint effort with all departments concerned," he added.

Firing: Unidentified armed men opened fire outside a house in Allama Iqbal Town on Friday night.

Police citing witnesses said four to five armed culprits started firing outside the house of Ghulam Abbas while hurling loud threats for the inmates. Police registered FIR No. 976/16 against unidentified persons on the complaint of Javed Iqbal, brother of Ghulam Abbas and started investigations. The firing created scare in the area as passersby ran for their safety while the culprits fled.

