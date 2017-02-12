LAHORE

Sehat Muhafiz polio teams of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department will go door-to-door to vaccinate over 1.87 million children of under five years of age in five districts of the province in a campaign starting from Monday (tomorrow).

The campaign will continue till February 18 and is being held in the wake of persistent positive environmental samples in Multan.

“The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre has decided to hold campaign in entire district of Multan. While in Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal and Toba Tek Singh, the campaign will be held in selected union councils," Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said.

“Campaign will be held in 35 UCs of Muzaffargarh, 28 UCs of Lodhran, 88 UCs of Khanewal and 39 UCs of Toba Tek Singh," the minister added.

“Though Punjab has had no case for a year, persistent circulation of virus means our children are at risk,” Khawaja Imran said.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Jan Khan urged parents to vaccinate their children during the three-day campaign especially those who are guests. Pakistan has recorded 20 polio cases in 2016 with eight in Sindh, eight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two in FATA and two in Balochistan. Punjab has had no case in 2016 and in 2017 so far. Globally, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries still having polio cases. Punjab is focusing on Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore because of persistent positive environmental samples.

