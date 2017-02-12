Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1) Sir, I like your column in the Jang newspaper. I have two kids. My son is 7 and daughter over 5. Both are studying in “The Smart School” in different classes. I want to ask which system is the best for my children like Cambridge (O-Level) or matriculation. The current system of my kids school is matriculation and I am confused when l listen to others that you must enter your kids in O-Level because in future for higher education O-Level is better than matriculation. Kindly, guide me what should I do for it because my children are too young and it is the right time to make a correct decision about their education. (Rahat Ali, Karachi)

Ans: The national curriculum which is commonly known as 10+2 or matriculation followed by FSc or FA is a well-established structure and there is nothing to worry about. However, the CIE which is commonly known as O & A-Levels is recommended for students who wish to go abroad and have no intention of studying in Pakistan for their undergraduate. If you think you can afford the British education system and you wish to send your children abroad then I would recommend the CIE system. However, students of FSc and FA also go abroad and they have a double edge of passing the national entrance tests with greater success as compared to students of O & A-Levels.

Q2) I did my FSc (which is called high school) from Canada. For some reason I could not continue my education. I am 39 now and want to continue my education. What should I do? Any good education which I can still get at this age? (Shafqat Minhas, Islamabad)

Ans: Education is not conditional to age or time. You can continue or resume your studies anytime that you wish to do so. I am not sure if the high school that you did from Canada is equal to FSc. However, if you have in your possession your original certificate you may consult the IBCC in Islamabad which maybe in a better position to advice you whether it is a 12th grade certificate. If so you may commence your studies based on the equivalence.

Q3) My daughter is completing her O-levels and intends to go to a medical college in Pakistan or abroad. My question is whether she continues to do A-Levels or she should shift to the national curriculum and do FSc? (Mrs. Khawar, Lahore)

Ans: If your daughter is expected to pass her A-levels with straight A’s and she is a bright student let her continue in the system as she will do better during her MBBS with A-levels. However, if she would like to apply for medicine overseas A-level is the best choice. In case you feel she would only be studying in Pakistan and she is not expected to do well in A-levels she must switch to the national curriculum and do FSc with high grade marks that are required by public sector medical universities.

Q4) I have just completed my 4 years of mechanical engineering and I am looking to do master's in management so that I have a good mixture of engineering and management to find better career opportunities in the industry. Which course would you advice, MBA or MSC? (Imran Tahir, Lahore)

Ans: I would recommend that you work for few years in the industry and even if you don’t find a good job you should look at doing an apprenticeship or internship to gain some experience. Once you have worked in the industry you will be in a much better position to decide which area of management you need to go to add value to your engineering degree. There are MSCs in technology management or project management which you may like to search and they may be more relevant to what you have in mind.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).

