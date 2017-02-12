LAHORE

Former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that corruption is dangerous for the country, not protests against corruption.

“The opposition doesn't need to protest against corruption once it is banished from the country,” he said in a statement on Saturday. "The Parliament will only strengthen if important decisions are taken in it instead of closed rooms. Pakistan faces an imminent threat after terrorism which is corruption.

The nation and the country will benefit from the struggle of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf made for establishment of a free and fair accountability system in the country. People will have no other option except protest if corruption continues," he added.

Meanwhile, Senior PPP leader from Southern Punjab Shaukat Mehmood Basra on Saturday reached Lahore after receiving medical treatment from Karachi.

