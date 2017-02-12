PR losses cut to Rs27b from Rs33b: Saad

LAHORE

Pakistan Railways (PR) Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that now the losses of the department have been reduced to Rs 27 billion which were Rs 33 billion in 2013.

He said this on the occasion of laying the foundation of upgrade work of the Raiwind Railway Station on Saturday. The minister said thousands of participants in congregation of Raiwind, Tableeghi Itima, would enjoy travel facilities. Raiwind and other railway stations on the main track are being upgraded under CPEC project, he added. He said 350 Chinese workers were working on it. After upgrade of railway track, trains will run at the speed of 160 kilometre per hour, he said. He claimed that the condition of railways was much better than in 2013. He PR was providing pension through online. He said Pakistan Railways had introduced e-ticketing system for 40 trains to facilitate passengers in booking their seats from anywhere across the country. Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil also attended. Agencies add: Saad Rafique said on Saturday that construction of Raiwind railway station would not only facilitate those coming for annual religious congregation there but also people at large.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Raiwind Railway here, better facilities would be ensured at Raiwind railway station, including a reservation office. Kh Saad Rafique also announced stoppage of business train at the Raiwind station. The minister said that honest and hard working officers were working on key posts in railways. He said that with the passage of time the condition of all trains would improve and added that criticism was good but positive steps should also be appreciated.

He said that unfortunately human errors resulted in accidents and no system error was found during investigations, adding that training standards were being improved to avoid human errors.

Saad Rafique said that a model on the basis of build-operate-transfer (BOT) was being introduced so that private companies could construct underpasses at busiest unmanned level crossings. He said that a railway office was being constructed in Gwadar and efforts were being made to buy land for railway tracks as well.

The minister said that railway stations were being constructed in Sibbi and Harnai, adding that Kohat railway station was also being improved and work for betterment and promotion of railways was being carried out across the country. The Economy Class would be converted into standard AC which would take five to seven years, he said and added that 15 years were required to bring about improvement in the department.

0



0







PR losses cut to Rs27b from Rs33b: Saad was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185651-PR-losses-cut-to-Rs27b-from-Rs33b-Saad/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PR losses cut to Rs27b from Rs33b: Saad" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185651-PR-losses-cut-to-Rs27b-from-Rs33b-Saad.