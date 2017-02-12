Constitution’s implementation shows ‘laws not same for all’

KLF panellists claim ‘contradictory system partial towards majority groups’

The Sindh Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities) Bill 2015 became a beacon of hope for minorities when the provincial legislature passed it on November 24 in a bid to prevent and criminalise forced religious conversions and subsequent forced marriages.

The government, however, was unable to withstand pressure from religious groups, and the bill was put on ice less than a month later to make amendments to it.

It was against this backdrop that a session on ‘Minorities in Pakistan’s Legal System’ was organised on Saturday, as part of the 8th Karachi Literature Festival at the Beach Luxury Hotel.

Presented by Aawaz, a five-year voice and accountability programme, the discussion not only addressed the plight of minorities but also concluded that the “contradictory” constitution was “partial towards majority groups”.

“Pakistan wasn’t supposed to be an Islamic republic, but rather a secular state,” began human rights activist Dr Ashothama Lohano. “However, as the years passed we saw that the constitutions of 1962 and 1973 took us further away from that. While there are articles that safeguard some rights, a non-Muslim can’t contest elections in the country.”

He added that it had become “a common practice to abduct people from minority communities for forced conversion, to disrupt our festivities or set our places of worship on fire. The laws might be there but the legislation isn’t translated to practice”.

He said that many times FIRs were not registered, and lawyers or judges who received such cases stepped back because of death threats or external pressure. “In such cases they resort to blasphemy charges and create a scenario that puts their lives in danger, as we saw in the case of [now-deceased lawyer] Rashid Rehman.”

Asked if the constitution was inherently discriminatory, legal expert Maliha Zia responded that while the laws were meant for everyone, their implementation said otherwise.

“The constitution has chapters that are contradictory. Article 20 gives the freedom of religion to everyone yet non-Muslims can’t become the president.”

She also pointed out that the blasphemy law was not restricted to Islam, but rather encompassed desecration of religious beliefs of all communities, yet in Pakistan there were numerous cases of the former.

“We have an entire section against the Ahmadiyya community, so all of this goes against the constitution whose Article 8 says there should be no law against the fundamental human rights; hence, the contradiction within the law itself.”

She urged that the constitution should be part of the curricula because people did not know about the fundamental human rights and learnt them through society.

“We have witnessed events of target killings and bombings, yet it is conveniently said such acts are only carried out by extremists because we forget that these are the outcomes of decades and decades of marginalisation of these communities. We do not have any narratives belonging to them.”

Referring to the curricula, she said minorities were projected as enemies and anyone who attempted to change that narrative or voiced dissent was not tolerated, as seen in the recent case of five activists and bloggers slapped with blasphemy charges.

“Even in the case of the anti-forced conversion bill, MPAs received death threats when the bill does not solely talk about converting to Islam, but rather all faiths, yet the ‘anti-Islam’ rhetoric was able to challenge those in positions of power.”

Agreeing with Maliha, Shirkat Gah chairperson Hilda Saeed said that along with education, the economic divide also played a huge role in determining the course of things, and recommended religious intolerance should be scraped out of the curricula.

Advocate Shaqaib Lilla added that minorities were mistreated even at the state level, as he recalled an incident when a case of a minority community was brought before a civil judge, who used a derogatory tone and asked people not to bring such cases at the start of the day.

Dr Lohano also spoke about the rights of those who had been entrapped in bonded labour as well as the Hindus who had been displaced as a result of the wars of 1965 and 1971, with their lands “usurped by the authorities”.

Speaking about a methodology to pursue cases that sabotage the rights of minorities by providing security to lawyers and judges, Maliha referred to the recent acquittal of more than a 115 suspects for burning down more than a hundred houses in Joseph Colony in 2013.

“It kills a little bit of me that those accused, who were seen burning down the houses, were released over flaws in the investigation, which is a cry for the state to invest proper resources and uphold its word.”

