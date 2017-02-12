The paramilitary force arrested nine men in the city on Saturday for being allegedly involved in heinous crimes.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said paramilitary soldiers conducted raids in Korangi, Shah Faisal and Lyari areas, and arrested four criminals, including a member of the militant wing of a political party, one affiliated with a banned outfit and a drug peddler. Illegal weapons, ammunition and hashish were said to have been found on the four.

During raids in Baldia, PECHS, New Karachi areas, the Rangers personnel arrested five more suspected criminals, including a worker of a political party’s militant wing and a drug peddler. Weapons and drugs were found on the men.

0



0







Rangers arrest nine suspects was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185647-Rangers-arrest-nine-suspects/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rangers arrest nine suspects" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185647-Rangers-arrest-nine-suspects.