The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM P) has revoked the membership of 13 of its office-bearers belonging to the labour department of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for violating rules and regulations of the party and ordered disciplinary action against them.

The Rabita Committee of the party took the decision on Saturday and announced that the party had no links with those expelled anymore.

Those expelled from the party are senior vice president Nadeem Raza, legal secretary Asif Mehmood, planning secretary Mairaj Akhter, sports secretary Mohammed Abubakar, vice president admin Amjad Rehman, joint secretary cargo Mohammad Younus, joint secretary of technical ground support maintenance Syed Zubair Ali, joint secretary flight kitchen syed Dawar Hussain, joint secretary syed Zia-ur-Rehman of the Karachi Booking Office, deputy joint Secretary precision engineering complex Arshad mehmood, general secretary Noman Shabbir, vice president operation Sheikh Mohammed Tajammul, former chairman United Front Rehan Baig.

This is the first biggest expulsion since the MQM-Pakistan parted ways with the MQM-London in August this year.

Inside sources however disclosed that the membership of the 13 office-bearers was cancelled due to their reported contacts with the London group.

This reporter tried to contact the spokesperson to seek the party’s reaction but got no reply from him.

0



0







MQM-Pakistan revokes membership of 13 office-bearers was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185646-MQM-Pakistan-revokes-membership-of-13-office-bearers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "MQM-Pakistan revokes membership of 13 office-bearers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185646-MQM-Pakistan-revokes-membership-of-13-office-bearers.