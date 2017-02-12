Three women and an infant among those hurt

Five people, including three women and an infant, were injured late on Thursday night in yet another traffic accident on University Road, which has seen several deadly crashes this month.

The injured were shifted to a private hospital, and police launched a search for the driver of the speeding water tanker that hit a car near Safoora Chowrangi.

Accidents on University Road, which is being rebuilt, have become a common, of late. Saturday’s was the sixth accident of its kind on the thoroughfare this month.

Five people, including three students, have lost their lives in the accidents, while eleven people have suffered injuries.

On Friday, students of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology staged a protest on University Road, calling for the completion of the reconstruction work on the road through which they had to commute daily.

On Thursday, four people, including three young women, lost their lives while 11 others were injured after a speeding bus overturned near the Baitul Mukarram Masjid in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to police surgeon Dr Aijaz Khokhar, 20-year-old Rabia Batool, daughter of Mumtaz Hussain Shah, 21-year-old Shahzadi, daughter of Zahid Zafer, 22-year-old Amina Batool, daughter of Syed Abdul Wahab, and 32-year-old Saifullah, son of Qadir Bux, were identified as the deceased.

According to eyewitnesses two buses were in such a speed that driver of one of the bus could not bring his vehicle under control as it hit the under construction patch.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the accident. He also ordered arresting the bus driver who abandoned his vehicle and fled from the spot.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar expressed grief over the unfortunate accident. He also expressed concerns over a lack of safety measures on roads undergoing reconstruction.

Transport Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said the chief minister had taken notice of the sad accident. He said the provincial government took responsibility for the poor state of the transport system in the city and vowed to fix the problem within two months.

Hussain agreed that the situation on roads was indeed dire as most of the vehicles present in the city for transport purposes were not in good shape. “We can’t completely shut down the existing means of transport. The ongoing projects need time for completion.”

