They were once Altaf Hussain’s lieutenants. But since Mustafa Kamal formed his own Pak Sarzameen Party in March last year and Dr Farooq Sattar declared himself the chief of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan following Hussain’s August 22 provocative speech, the two have been at loggerheads as they try drum up support for themselves.

However, as they attended a seminar at the University of Karachi on Saturday, they shook hands. Attendees were surprised to see a brief moment of courtesy between the two politicians.

In what seemed to be a gesture to break the ice, Kamal offered his chair to Sattar.

The PSP chairman has made tough statements about Sattar and the MQM-Pakistan in the past, alleging ties between the MQM-Pakistan and its London-based faction.

“I can embrace him [Sattar] if you want,” Kamal said to journalists when a reporter requested the two leaders to shake hands again.

Addressing the seminar, former Karachi mayor Kamal said he had spent three hundred billions on the city’s development and rehabilitation. “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor could prove to be a game changer,” he said.

He said his party was trying to tell the masses that people who were holding the party’s flag were not enemies of each other. “All those who are trying to keep the Pakistani flag high are friends and bothers to each others.”

Kamal said that the PSP was not formed to get votes but it was busy in character- building.

“We have been inviting people, regardless of their religious, political and ethnic values. We are aware of the fact that political differences and factions will never come to an end.”

He was of the view that the country could not succeed if “we fail to resolve our differences”. “We have to become a Pakistani first then we can join any political party. The political differences should not be converted into personal rivalries.”

In his speech, Dr Farooq Sattar P said that if governments were sincere about trying to ensure economic growth in the country and wanted to save Pakistan, than they should bring the youngsters into the front line. He urged that all political forces should give more tickets to young people.

He observed that the Supreme Court had been playing a very vital role for the upcoming sixth national census, so everyone should participate in it positively.

He advised the federal government to properly implement the National Action Plan, saying countries could not succeed without giving powers to local governments.

The MQM-P chief said he would like to see a university in each district of Balochistan.

“The Pakistan Super League and the Karachi Literature Festival have spread a message of peace all over the world.”

0



0







Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar shake hands was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185642-Mustafa-Kamal-Farooq-Sattar-shake-hands/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar shake hands" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185642-Mustafa-Kamal-Farooq-Sattar-shake-hands.