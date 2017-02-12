Reuters

Sydney

Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 8 percent on Friday to their highest in three years, lifted by news that January imports surged in a sign of a sharp uptick in demand from steel mills as the world's second-biggest economy picked up steam.

The upbeat sentiment was stoked by a year-on-year 12 percent rise in China's iron ore imports last month to 92 million tonnes, the second highest on record for any month, despite an early Lunar New Year holiday.

"Steel mills moved quickly in early January to import more ore before the New Year holiday and that pushed the number up for the month," said Daniel Meng, an analyst at CLSA Materials & Transportation Research.

"While the holiday meant less imports near the end of the month, net-net the impact was positive."

Meng cautioned that the high import figure released by the General Administration of Customs also reflected a build-up of inventories at Chinese ports, which could slow future shipments into China.

