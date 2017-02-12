Reuters

New York/London

Gold steadied on Friday, but remained below this week's three-month top as the US dollar and Treasury yields came off their highs after the currency initially jumped on US President Donald Trump's promise of a major tax announcement.

Spot gold was up 0.02 percent at $1,230.78 an ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery settled down 0.07 percent at $1,235.90. On Wednesday, spot gold reached its highest since mid-November at $1,244.67. Gold prices were on track for a second weekly gain, up 1 percent from late last Friday.

The dollar pared gains against a currency basket on Friday after earlier strength from US President Donald Trump's pledge to announce a major tax plan within weeks cooled some market nerves, reinvigorating dollar bulls. Wall Street hit record highs for a second day on hopes of the business-friendly tax cuts.

