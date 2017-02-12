KARACHI: The rupee is likely to remain traded in a narrow-range against the US dollar next week as there would be adequate dollar inflows in the market, currency analysts said. The rupee/dollar parity is expected to hover at 104.75/85 in the interbank market in the coming sessions. “The currency pair is expected to see minor changes due to lacklustre demand from importers and companies,” said an analyst. The rupee remained stable in the outgoing week as it gained two paisas, quoting at 104.79 and 104.81 during the outgoing week.

