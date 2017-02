Phil Flynn

From a psychological viewpoint, a big number to close above would be $54, and the rig count probably made that a little less likely

— Analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago

0



0







Point of View was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185634-Point-of-View/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Point of View" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185634-Point-of-View.