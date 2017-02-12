Stocks are set for a cautious start next week with investors sitting on the sidelines ahead of fresh start of court hearings on Panama papers, analyst said on Saturday.

They expect investors to remain cautious as the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the management of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continue taking action against brokers not complying with the regulations.

“Similar to current week, result season will continue to spur some activity but investors need to keep an eye over the political activities as Panama Leaks hearing is expected to resume next week,” an analyst said. The market remained range bound during the week ended February 10, 2017 as confidence and liquidity waned amid regulator’s brokers probe clamping down on in-house financing.

“Index spent the week moving sideways due to lack of activity amid SECP tough tone against the brokers not complying with the regulations,” BIPL Securities said in its report. The benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.74 percent or 369.25 points to close the week at 49,925.08 points. KSE-30 shares index gained 0.87 percent or 233.87 points to end at 26,950.63 points.

Faison Ahmed at JS Global said overall activity improved with average volumes inching up by 12 percent to 414 million shares. “Most of this activity was spearheaded by continued buying by local mutual funds ($9.4 million worth of fresh buying) and foreigners coming back on the buying side with a net inflow of $5.4 million against $15 million selling during the last week”.

Selective buying was practiced by the investors as cautiousness drove their mood. Financial sector performed as the excitement builds over the upcoming results season with HBL amongst the top performers of the sector. However, MCB posted below-expected earnings per share (EPS) of Rs19.67, which led the stock into negative territory. National Tariff Commission (NTC) imposing dumping duty on galvanized coil spurred activity in the cold-rolled players with International Steel (ISL), being the prime beneficiary, attracting highest positive movement.

On the other hand, news that government plans to make another pipeline to import RLNG pushed SSGC and SNGPL to post gains of 10.3 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively. Among blue chips, PSO posted an EPS of Rs20.75 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 beating analyst expectations, while on the other hand, Engro Fertilizer posted an EPS of Rs6.78 for the year 2016.

Nishat Mills (NML) was also among investors’ favorites after it announced its plan set up an automobile manufacturing plant in collaboration with Hyundai.

Overall, activity remained low in the blue chips while retail activity was mainly witnessed in the side stocks.

