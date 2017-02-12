MUMBAI: Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecommunications operator, reported its first quarterly loss after a new rival forced carriers to cut prices in the highly competitive market.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, controlled by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, opened for business in September and has shaken the Indian telecoms market with its free voice and cut-price data plans spurring a flurry of similar offers from incumbents led by Bharti Airtel Ltd.

That has increased costs, eroded margins and even forced Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit to talk to Idea about combining their businesses, potentially creating the market´s biggest carrier.

Idea, part of the Aditya Birla Conglomerate, on Saturday said it had a consolidated net loss of 3.84 billion rupees ($57.47 million) in its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, compared with a net profit of 6.59 billion a year earlier.

The loss was slightly bigger than analysts' expectations of 3.71 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The core telecom operations loss, without including its stake in a telecom tower joint venture, was even higher at 4.79 billion rupees on a standalone basis, Idea said, and was the first-ever quarterly loss since June 2006, Thomson Reuters data.

Idea said in a statement it cut mobile voice rates by 10.6 percent and data prices by about 15 percent in the December quarter to retain its customers.

