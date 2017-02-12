ISLAMABAD: The government has set several projects in motion to make the country self-sufficient in energy production within the next two years, a statement said on Saturday.

“Projects like Chashma IV, Bhikki, Bahadur Shah, Sahiwal Coal, Tarbella IV, Neelum-Jhelum and others will help rein in the power crisis facing the country to a substantial measure,” Secretary Water & Power Mohammad Younus Dagha told Radio Pakistan in an exclusive interview.

“Many of these projects are being constructed with local funding, while financial resources for Thar Coal Project will be generated by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.”

Replying to a question the secretary noted the country is also working on alternate energy resources to meet the growing demand.

“About 3,000 megawatt energy would also be available through solar and wind projects and construction of hydel projects to generate 12,000 megawatt electricity is also in progress,” Dagha elaborated, adding, “Work on transmission and distribution side is in full swing while efforts are also being made to increase the generation capacity.”

