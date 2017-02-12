Karachi

Active trading was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday while spot rate remained unchanged. Spot rate stood unchanged at Rs6,700/maund (37.324 kg) and Rs7,180/40-kg. Ex-Karachi rate was also firm at Rs6,835/maund and Rs7,325/40-kg. One analyst said prices remained stable in the market, while demand increased after Indian exporters refused delivery of around 50,000 bales. “Demand is increasing in the country after the government announced incentives for the textile sector,” he said. Karachi Cotton Exchange recorded domestic transactions of around 15,000 bales from 12 stations with a price of Rs6,500/maund to Rs6,975/maund. Trading stations included Ghotki, Mianwali, Shujabad, Burewala, Yazman Mandi, Faqirwali, Fort Abbas, Haroonabad, Layyah, Sadiqabad, Khanpur and Rahimyar Khan. New York Cotton Market recorded a mix trend on its cotton futures on Friday, and March futures rose 0.24 US cents to 75.82 cents/pound while May futures increased 0.44 US cents to 77.09 cents/pound.

