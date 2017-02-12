-
Dar asks officials to complete budget document on timeFebruary 12, 2017Print : Business
Islamabad: Finance minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday directed the officials to timely complete the budget document for the next fiscal year of 2017/18 considering the office timing in Ramazan.
Dar, at a meeting to review the proposed calendar of events and other matters related to the federal budget for 2017/18, directed the officials to ensure that budget preparations are undertaken as per the timelines, with due consideration to the timing of Ramazan this year.
A statement said the minister expressed his satisfaction over the progress of various activities. He emphasised the importance of completing all the scheduled activities in a timely manner.
He also stressed the need for close coordination between ministry of finance and other ministries/departments to carry out the budget exercise in an efficient and cohesive manner.
“Keeping in line with the past four years’ tradition of the present PML-N government, all opinion, proposals and constructive suggestions from stakeholders and experts will be taken into account while preparing the budget,” he added. “Well-being of the public will be accorded the utmost priority.”
Minister Dar ordered all the officials concerned to undertake budget preparations diligently, “while also abiding by the time lines.”