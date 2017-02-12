Islamabad: Finance minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday directed the officials to timely complete the budget document for the next fiscal year of 2017/18 considering the office timing in Ramazan.

Dar, at a meeting to review the proposed calendar of events and other matters related to the federal budget for 2017/18, directed the officials to ensure that budget preparations are undertaken as per the timelines, with due consideration to the timing of Ramazan this year.

A statement said the minister expressed his satisfaction over the progress of various activities. He emphasised the importance of completing all the scheduled activities in a timely manner.

He also stressed the need for close coordination between ministry of finance and other ministries/departments to carry out the budget exercise in an efficient and cohesive manner.

“Keeping in line with the past four years’ tradition of the present PML-N government, all opinion, proposals and constructive suggestions from stakeholders and experts will be taken into account while preparing the budget,” he added. “Well-being of the public will be accorded the utmost priority.”

Minister Dar ordered all the officials concerned to undertake budget preparations diligently, “while also abiding by the time lines.”

0



0







Dar asks officials to complete budget document on time was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185617-Dar-asks-officials-to-complete-budget-document-on-time/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dar asks officials to complete budget document on time" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185617-Dar-asks-officials-to-complete-budget-document-on-time.