ISLAMABAD: The operation and maintenance contract of 425-megawatt Nandipur power plant to a Chinese firm was awarded on the regulator’s recommendations and followed transparent bidding process, an official said on Saturday.

“The decision to outsource the Nandipur power plant was in pursuance of the recommendations of the regulator and a policy decision by the government to hand it over to experienced international operators in line with prevalent industry practice,” the ministry of water and power’s spokesman said in the statement. “The objective was to reduce expenditures and to bring about latest and efficient practices in power plant management.”

Northern Power Generation Company Limited, a state-owned subsidiary of GENCO Holding Company Limited, signed a 10-year agreement with Hydro Electric Power System Engineering Company of China (HEPSEC) for a long-term operation and maintenance of the 425MW Nandipur power plant.

The ministry said the government found the HEPSEC’s bid as the lowest among all the four bidders. The company was selected after evaluation and scrutiny.

