ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Saturday said it would increase onsite inspection to regulate the corporate sector even more aggressively.

“The SECP has decided is to increase the frequency of its onsite inspection alongside offsite supervision and adjudication of the listed companies,” the statement said. “A specialized inspection wing has been set up for this purpose and it has also started functioning.”

The SECP added the objective of inspections is more of a fact finding exercise rather than to penalize companies.

“It will scrutinize operational status, financial position, and quality of assets of listed companies especially non-operational companies and the companies under process of reviving their operations,” the commission said in the statement.

Moreover, cohesive risk profiling exercise of listed companies has been intensified in order to streamline supervision of companies based on indicators such as return to shareholders, financial results, compliance history, presence on defaulters’ counter and transaction with related parties.

The department has initiated 94 show-cause proceedings against companies related to various non-compliance with legal requirements regarding auditors’ reports, directors’ powers, holding of annual general meetings, investment in associated companies, circulation of financial statements, treatment of surplus on revaluation of fixed assets and security deposits etc. during December and January, whereas 71 proceedings were concluded through orders during these two months.

The department has also finalized plans to hold three awareness sessions about Principles of Corporate Governance for Non Listed Companies (Principles) in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad in co-operation with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE). The first session will be held next month in Karachi. The aim of awareness sessions is to promote corporate governance culture in the family owned companies and public companies in Pakistan.

0



0







SECP sets up inspection wing to regulate listed firms was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185614-SECP-sets-up-inspection-wing-to-regulate-listed-firms/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "SECP sets up inspection wing to regulate listed firms" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185614-SECP-sets-up-inspection-wing-to-regulate-listed-firms.