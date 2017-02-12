KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has urged the tax authorities to revise property valuation table downward for constructed and unconstructed industrial plots, a statement said on Saturday.

“Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in its valuation table, has fixed Rs12,000 per square yard for an unconstructed industrial plot and Rs3,000 per square yard for an unconstructed one, which is illogical,” the FPCCI said in its tax proposals submitted to Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar, a day earlier.

The business body pointed out the construction of a new industrial shed cost around Rs1,000 per square feet, while an old constructed structure could be acquired for no more than Rs300 per square feet.

“It should be reduced to the level of valuation fixed by Sindh government --constructed plot Rs1,000 per square feet and unbuilt Rs2,650 per square feet,” the FPCCI proposed.

Moving forward, they urged the tax machinery to remove discrimination in tax rates between industrial and commercial importers of raw material.

“There should be uniform tax rates for both commercial and industrial importers of raw material,” the FPCCI stressed, giving the rationale that all the raw material ends up in manufacturing industry.

In another suggestion, the apex trade body asked the tax authorities to allow revision of income tax return within six months of filing but without the permission of Commissioner Inland Revenue.

“Presently, the commissioner has discretionary powers and sometimes taxpayers face problems in revising their returns.”

The trade body said in order to increase the number of taxpayers the government imposed an additional two percent tax on import of raw material and sale to unregistered persons.

“We urge the authorities to remove additional two percent tax which failed in bringing more payers under tax net,” the FPCCI said in the proposals submitted.

Moving forward, the business union drew the authorities’ attention towards the difficulty in identifying registered persons for the sale of raw material, which usually resulted in flying invoices.

“We appreciates the federal government for zero rating of sales tax on five export sectors, but we suggest the zero rating should be allowed from sales tax on services at the provincial level.”

According to the statement, the FPCCI once again demanded of the government for early release of stuck-up sales tax refunds.

“A Bulk of refunds was cleared last year but still a significant amount remains pending with tax authorities,” the FPCCI said, suggesting the payments should be issued where Refund Payment Orders (RPOs) had already been issued.

