KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday launched a new high-tech data centre at the financial monitoring unit (FMU) to track money laundering and terrorism financing, a statement said. The data centre was inaugurated by SBP Governor Ashraf Mahmood Wathra, the British High Commissioner, and the representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

0



0







SBP data centre to tackle money laundering, terror financing was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185569-SBP-data-centre-to-tackle-money-laundering-terror-financing/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "SBP data centre to tackle money laundering, terror financing" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185569-SBP-data-centre-to-tackle-money-laundering-terror-financing.