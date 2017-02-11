SWABI: Senior leaders of the PML-N said on Friday the government had changed the economic landscape of the country but some politicians were creating hurdles in progress by indulging in blame-game.

Addressing a public meeting in Shewa Adda here, they said that the PTI had been unable to honour its election pledges. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique and Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam addressed the gathering.

Ahsan Iqbal said there were $8 billion reserves when the PML-N formed its government in the country, but now the reserves had reached $24 billion. He said CPEC would change the fate of the country after its completion. "The credit of this gigantic project goes to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif," he said.

He said in the past 66 years only 1,600 MW power was produced, but the PML-N govt during its current stint produced 11,000MW. "We have eradicated the menace of terrorism from the country and the entire world accepts that," he said.

Khwaja Saad Rafique said the PTI had misused the accountability laws. He said the PTI-led KP government couldn't even eradicate polio in the province. He said PTI leaders were unsuccessfully trying to deceive the people. "The people cannot be deceived anymore in the name of change as they want development," he said.

He said the PML-N leadership was working to execute mega projects like the CPEC. "CPEC will change the economic landscape of the region." Amir Muqam, adviser to the PM, said natural gas had been provided to Shewa Adda and all the villages in Razaar tehsil would soon get this facility.

He said the SNGPL had undertaken a survey and pipelines would soon be laid to provide gas to Razaar tehsil. Amir Muqam came down hard on the local elected representatives and said they had been unable to work for the development of the people.

Ahsan Iqbal, Khwaja Saad Rafique and Amir Muqam jointly inaugurated the office of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) at Shewa Adda and also the project to provide gas to various villages in Razaar.

