Sharjeel, Khalid among 25 cricketers punished for match-fixing

LAHORE: Pakistan firebrand opening batsmen, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, now become part of the 25-member defamed and notorious club of international players who have been penalized during the last 17 years for their involvement in fixing the sport and bringing it to disrepute.

By the way, there are two players—Muhammad Amir of Pakistan and Marlon Samuels of the West Indies—who also have a tainted history but are part of the ongoing Pakistan Super League because they have served their bans.

Amir was banned for five years after bowling planned no-balls against England in August 2010. In November 2011, he was sentenced to six months in a young offenders’ institution by Southwark Crown Court, England, for conspiracy to cheat at gambling and conspiracy to accept corrupt payments.

In January 2015, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said it has allowed Amir to play domestic cricket and had signed with Chittagong Vikings to play the Bangladesh Premier League 2015 season. He was picked for the Pakistan cricket for the tour of New Zealand in 2016.

Amir also holds the distinction of being the only player to have bowled in a five wicket (1 caught, 2 bowled, 2 run-outs) maiden over in T20 cricket, doing so against Australia in 2010.

West Indian Marlon Samuels was banned for two years after he had passed on team information to an alleged bookmaker. On February 25, 2008, Samuels was suspended from bowling in international cricket until he corrects his bowling action, which has been deemed suspected.

The Indian police had accused Samuels of giving out team information to a known bookie prior to the first ODI between the West Indies and India in Nagpur on January 21, 2007. It was claimed that they had taped telephone conversations between a bookmaker, Mukesh Kochchar, and Samuels.

After a hearing into the matter, in May 2008, the International Cricket Council had enforced a two-year ban on the 27-year-old for "receiving money, or benefit or other reward that could bring him or the game of cricket into disrepute.”

Samuels' two-year ban expired on May 9, 2010, and he subsequently returned to playing for Jamaica. In 2016, the West Indies Cricket Board had named Samuels as the ODI Player of the Year and the Cricketer of the Year. Apart from Amir, Marlon Samuels, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, here follows the list of 21 other Players banned in International cricket:

Azharduddin (life ban overturned in 2012), Ajay Sharma (life ban later lifted by BCCI in 2014), Ajay Jadeja (five-year ban overturned in 2003), Manoj Prabharkar (five-year ban), Pakistan's Attaur Rehman (life ban lifted in 2006), Saleem Malik (life ban overturned in 2008), late Hansie Cronje (life ban), Herschelle Gibbs (he was given a six-month ban after he had initially agreed to under-perform in an ODI game at Nagpur, but reneged on the deal and scored 74 off just 53 balls), South Africa's Henry Williams (given a six-month ban after he had initially agreed to under-perform in an ODI game at Nagpur by conceding more than 50 runs off 10 overs.

However, he got injured after bowling 11 legitimate deliveries and 6 wides, conceding 11 runs), Kenya's Maurice Odumbe (banned for five years), Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif (banned for seven years with a two-year suspended sentence for bowling planned no-balls against England in August 2010. In November 2011, he was sentenced to 12 months in prison for conspiracy to cheat at gambling and conspiracy to accept corrupt payments), Salman Butt (he was banned for 10 years with a five-year suspended sentence for being involved in the spot-fixing scandal against England in August 2010.

In November 2011, he was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison for conspiracy to cheat at gambling and conspiracy to accept corrupt payments), Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria (he faces a life ban after being arrested in 2010 by police investigating "match irregularities" whilst playing in for Essex county in England, but was cleared of allegations.

However, he was found guilty by an England and Wales Cricket Board disciplinary panel and banned for life, a decision which the Pakistan Cricket Board had agreed to abide by.

Kaneria had appealed against the decision in 2013), Indian pacer Sreesanth (he initially got a life ban in 2013 but was acquitted from spot fixing in July 2015), Bangladesh's Muhammad Ashraful (for eight years with a three-year suspended sentence for his involvement in fixing in the 2013 season of the Bangladesh Premier League), Bangladesh's Shariful Haque (was given an indefinite period ban in September 2012 for approaching players to fix matches in the Bangladesh Premier League), New Zealand's Lou Vincent (got a three-year ban initially for failure to report an approach to fix a game in the Bangladesh Premier League, but was then banned for life after match fixing in English Domestic Cricket), Sri Lankan Kaushal Lokuarachchi (banned for 18 months for failure to report an approach to fix a game in the Bangladesh Premier League), Gulam Bodi of South Africa (got a 20-year life ban for attempting to fix matches in the Ram Slam Twenty20 competition matches in South Africa), Hong Kong's Irfan Ahmed (was banned for 30 months in April 2016 for failure to disclose full details of approaches or invitations to engage in corrupt conduct that had been made to him between January 2012 and January 2014) and South Africa's Thami Tsolekile (banned for 12 years in August 2016 for contriving to fix matches in the 2015 Ram Slam, and failing to disclose the full details of an approach).

International history of match-fixing in cricket:

Globally-acknowledged cricket news website "ESPN Cricinfo" states: "Cricket's biggest match-fixing scandal was unearthed in 2000, when Hansie Cronje admitted he had accepted money to throw matches. Soon players from other countries were implicated, top among them Azharuddin and Saleem Malik. Since then, allegations of fixing — including the new phenomenon of spot-fixing — have cropped up sporadically, and it has been acknowledged that bookmakers and the underworld have been active in trying to influence cricket results and specific moments in play. In 2010, scandal reared its head again when three leading Pakistan players were questioned by Scotland Yard and suspended by the ICC over spot-fixing charges."

