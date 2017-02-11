ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights Friday decided to introduce legislation on Orphan Child Registration in the parliament and to compile authentic data of orphan children and institutions providing shelter to them.

Chairing the committee, Member National Assembly Baber Nawaz Khan said he was shocked by the statement of Tayyaba’s father who forgave the accused in domestic violence case.

He said how it is possible that a father can give such a statement in the court. He said the committee would introduce a bill for protection of children in the parliament like honour killings, so that next time no child could face any kind of violence or discrimination.

The chairman said the committee would suggest such cases to be filed in the terrorism court so that “If parents forgive the accused due to some pressure, there is no way out for cruel minded people to find any escape.”

The committee meeting, which held here at Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) headquarters, lauded the efforts of PSH Patron-in-Chief Zamurd Khan for providing outstanding living standard to the orphan children.

The committee extended full support to the PSH administration for the welfare of children and also urged to expand the project to cover more orphan children for their secure future. Earlier, giving briefing to the committee members, Zamurd said: “There is a dire need to introduce Orphan Registration Act in Pakistan under which not only every orphan, homeless and vulnerable child is registered but also the organisations providing them shelter are also documented.”

He said: “The organisations which are serving humanity sincerely should be encouraged but strict punishment should be announced for those who are playing with the future of innocent children and misusing children for their nefarious designs.” The committee members also visited different sections of Sweet Home and expressed their satisfaction on arrangements and facilities being provided to children.

