PU tense after two student groups clash

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) New Campus on Friday once again was turned into a battlefield following a clash between two student groups —Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) and Baloch, Fata students.

The situation was so tense that the police had to resort to tear gassing to disperse the students at the varsity’s Hostel No1 — a stronghold of Jamiat.

The Baloch/Fata and Sindh students, having heavy concentration in Hostel No4 alleged that IJT activists had thrashed one of their friends the other day while on Friday they beat some Baloch students again outside the varsity’s main mosque. It instigated the Baloch and other students to take ‘revenge’ from the Jamiat activists who later stormed Hostel No1

The university’s security guards failed to control the students from the two sides who pelted stones on each other leaving some of them injured. The students outside Hostel No.1 broke open the main gate of the hostel and thrashed some IJT activists.

Meanwhile, a contingent of police also arrived while at least three tear gas shells were also fired to disperse the students. PU IJT spokesperson Taimoor Khan alleged that Baloch and other students who were ‘patronised’ by the former vice-chancellor had created the whole situation.

He rejected the allegation that Jamiat was involved in thrashing some students. He said at least five to six Jamiat fellows were injured in the clash. Muzzammil Khan alleged that a constant threat to some Baloch and other students and their thrashing at the hands of Jamiat activists—mostly outsiders—led to the situation. He said Jamiat did not have any support from varsity students because of its alleged anti-education and anti-student policies. He said Jamiat activists always called in outsiders including expelled students for their support.

He further said the Baloch/FATA students had submitted a complaint to the PU administration against Jamiat’s highhandedness but to no avail. He rejected the allegation that the former VC had ‘patronised’ them and alleged Jamiat was always found involved in violence on the campus.

A PU faculty member, seeking anonymity, said the administration’s ‘soft’ attitude towards Jamiat was not going well as the student organisation had once again started regrouping to claim the lost ‘glory’. He said had VC Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar not withdrawn orders against IJT activists involved in violence, the situation would have been much better today.

Meanwhile, in a press release, a PU spokesperson said soon after receiving information of a quarrel between two student groups at hostel number 1, PU Registrar Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Chairman Hall Council Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, Resident Office 1 Abdullah Khan Durrani and security officials and guards reached the spot instantaneously. PU Registrar Prof Dr Naeem Khan held negotiations with both the groups after which the students dispersed peacefully.

On the directions of Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, Dr Naeem Khan has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to look into the matter under the supervision of Chairman Hall Council, Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry. The committee would present its report in three days.

Talking to media, Prof Dr Naeem Khan said the PU administration had taken immediate steps to control the situation at the right time to avoid any big incident of violence. He said action would be taken against the elements involved in the incident as per the recommendations of the inquiry committee. He said the university administration would ensure peace on the campus at all cost and incidents of violence would not be tolerated.

February 11, 2017