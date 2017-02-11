SARGODHA: An enforcement team of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has taken into custody illegal equipment of DTH and Cline cable network from various electronics shops in Silanwali.

Assistant General Manager (AGM) Pemra Malik Qasim Nawaz said the government had banned foreign channels and dish antenna. He added that a crackdown would continue and action would be taken against cable operators and electronic shops over violating the government’s instructions.

