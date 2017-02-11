LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday directed the Punjab Wildlife Department and federal government to produce record under what criteria they have removed the houbara bustard from the list of protected species.

The chief justice directed the Punjab government to explain how much hunting of houbara bustard had contributed towards economic development in those areas where hunting took place in Bhakkar and Jhang.

Appearing before the court, Advocate Sheraz Zaka submitted that recently a book ‘Confessions of an economic hit man’ was written in which it was mentioned that how developed countries and multinational corporations plunder the resources of developing countries. He said these multinational corporations and rich people obtain licences to explore oil, gas and hunting permits.

In exchange an undertaking is given to the governments of developing countries that economic development would take place in those areas where exploration of resources and licencing permits of hunting is granted, he said.

