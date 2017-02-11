TEHRAN: Millions of Iranians marched on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution on Friday in what the president described as a response to the new US administration and a rejection of "threatening language".

President Hassan Rouhani joined hundreds of thousands at an anniversary march through the capital, one of dozens of such events around the country.

"This turnout is a response to false remarks by the new rulers in the White House and the people are telling the world through their presence that the Iranian people must be spoken to with respect," Rouhani said.

"Iranians will make those using threatening language against this nation regret it."

"Anyone threating Iran’s government and armed forces should know that our nation is vigilant."

US President Donald Trump has taken an increasingly strident line towards Iran since taking office last month, warning that it was "playing with fire" and "on notice".

Last week, he imposed sanctions on Iran over a January 29 ballistic missile test and officials warned more might follow.

Last weekend, new Pentagon chief James Mattis described Iran as "the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world."

Placards bearing slogans against Trump were brandished by the marchers as they weaved their way through the streets of the capital in the wintry fog to the central Azadi (Freedom) Square.

One placard showed a caricature of Trump being punched by a hand wearing a bracelet of the Iranian flag.

"Thanks Mr. Trump for revealing true face of the US," said another placard echoing comments made by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a speech this week.

