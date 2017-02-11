Haddin powers United to PSL win

DUBAI: Defending champions Islamabad made a flying start to the second edition of HBL Pakistan Super League on here on Thursday night when they beat Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets.

The Australian duo of Brad Haddin and Shane Watson were the key performers for Islamabad who comfortably won the opening game that was shortened by rain.

Haddin, the 39-year-old former Aussie stumper, was the hero for United as he hit a quickfire 73 off just 39 balls helping his team to cruise to a revised victory target in the rain-hit game.

Haddin helped United blunt a superb 48-ball 88 by wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal who catapulted Zalmi to 190 after being put into bat on a greenish wicket in Dubai.

Zalmi seemed to be in control when Akmal together with Dawid Malan put on 122 runs off just 68 balls. However, Zalmi failed to capitalise on a good start and finished with 190-9. Shane Watson was the most successful of the United bowlers bagging a haul of 4-44.

Islamabad’s chase started on a bad note as Sharjeel Khan (1) fell cheaply. But then a 104-run second-wicket stand between Dwayne Smith (55) and Haddin took them over the line. Though the former fell to Junaid Khan and the latter was dismissed by Chris Jordan, Shane Watson (26*) and Sam Billings (7*) ensured there was no hiccup.

Score Board

Islamabad United won toss

Peshawar Zalmi

M Hafeez c Sharjeel b Irfan 0

D J Malan c Imran b Watson 43

†Kamran Akmal c Misbah b Sami 88

E J G Morgan b Saeed 1

Haris Sohail c Haddin b Watson 12

*D J G Sammy c Sharjeel b Irfan 7

Shahid Afridi c Misbah b Watson 4

Iftikhar Ahmed c Haddin b Sami 0

C J Jordan not out 16

Hasan Ali c Amad b Watson 4

Junaid Khan not out 0

Extras (b 4, lb 7, w 4) 15

Total (9 wickets; 20 overs) 190

Fall: 1-0, 2-122, 3-126, 4-150, 5-157, 6-167, 7-167, 8-169, 9-182

Bowling: Irfan 4-0-27-2; Sami 4-0-16-2; Watson 4-0-44-4 (4w); Saeed 4-0-44-1; Imran 2-0-23-0; Amad 2-0-25-0

Islamabad United

D R Smith c Jordan b Junaid 55

Sharjeel Khan lbw b Hasan Ali 1

†B J Haddin c Kamran b Jordan 73

S R Watson not out 26

S W Billings not out 7

Extras (lb 6, w 5, nb 2) 13

Total (3 wickets; 17.4 overs) 175

Did not bat: *Misbah-ul-Haq, Imran Khalid, Amad Butt, Saeed Ajmal, M Sami, M Irfan

Fall: 1-14, 2-118, 3-166

Bowling: Junaid 4-0-52-1 (1nb, 1w); Hasan 4-0-33-1 (1nb); Jordan 3.4-0-30-1 (2w); Shahid 3-0-29-0 (2w); Sammy 3-0-25-0

Result: Islamabad United won by 7 wickets (D/L Method)

Points: Islamabad United 2, Peshawar Zalmi 0

Man of the Match: B J Haddin (Islamabad United)

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan) and Shozab Raza (Pakistan). TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (Pakistan). Match referee: R S Mahanama (Sri Lanka)

