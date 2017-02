PESHAWAR: Member National Assembly Usman Khan Tarakai Friday alleged that advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam was inaugurating gas and electricity projects, which he had got approved for Swabi. Addressing a press conference here, he criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader who, according to him, was an unelected person and hailed from another district.

