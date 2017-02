PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday announced to observe black day on February 16 against delay in implementation of the Fata reforms.The JI provincial chief, Mushtaq Ahmad, during a press conference in Peshawar on Friday also announced staging a sit-in outside the Governor’s House in Peshawar on February 26, 27 and 28 to protest withdrawal of the Fata reforms.

