KHAR: A child was killed and four persons, including three students, sustained injuries Friday when a car carrying schoolchildren was targetted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Arang area in Bajaur Agency, official sources said.

The sources said that one Abdur Rauf, son of Haji Nasir Khan, was driving the children to their school in Arang in Utmankhel tehsil when the car was targetted with a remote-controlled bomb.

A child identified as Sudais was killed while three other children Adil, Ibrahim and Rahamdin and Abdur Rauf, who was driving the vehicle, sustained injuries.The injured were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Timergara, headquarters of the adjoining Lower Dir district.

