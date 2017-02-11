PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a three-year technical assistance programme for capacity building of local government representatives and government functionaries in the light of Local Government Act, 2013.

Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, while considering the recommendations of Senior Minister Inayatullah Khan for strengthening the local government system, approved the Support to Local Governance (LoGo) Programme.

The programme is funded by German and Swiss governments in Pakistan to support the local government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in enhancing service delivery, increasing own source revenue and extending the dialogue with citizens.

A press release issued here on Friday said the programme is in line with the governance reforms policy of the provincial government to strengthen local governments to respond effectively to the public needs.

The three years programme of German Development Cooperation in Pakistan is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and will be co-funded by the Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC).

The overall programme consists of three interlinked intervention areas, supporting the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in strengthening the performance of local governments and elected councillors through the implementation of governance reforms.

Furthermore, local governments at provincial and sub-provincial levels are being supported in the area of participatory development planning and budgeting. To enhance the accountability and transparency of the local government system and ensure feedback opportunities for citizens, the programme supports the implementation of the Right to Information Act and feedback mechanisms for citizens.

Provincial and local revenue generation is strengthened by supporting provincial tax authorities through piloting of revenue generation measures at the local level and raising public awareness about taxation, the release said.

