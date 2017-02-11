PESHAWAR: The three-day spectacular ‘Second Tour-de Galiyat Cycling Race’ kicked off here at the Hayatabad Sports Complex on Friday.

Adviser to chief minister on Tourism Abdul Munim Khan formally inaugurated the race by cutting the ribbon. The race has been oganised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association (KPCA).

Besides Secretary Sports and Tourism Department Muhammad Tariq, Managing Director of TCKP, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Secretary General, Pakistan Cycling Federation, Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Afghanistan Cycling Federation (ACF) President, Ustad Sadique Sadiqi, a woman coach of the neighbouring country, Sahar, KPCA President Nisar Ahmad, General Secretary, Taifur Zarin, and a large number of spectators, Afghan and Pakistani cyclists attended the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Abdul Munim Khan said his department had taken solid steps for organising different sports and tourism events to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the serene spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Now the tourists would come and enjoy the scenic places in the province,” he added.

“We are also organising 4x4 International Trans Himaliya Rally from Chitral-Shandur-Gilgit-Baltistan to Islamabad, in which foreign racers and tourists would participate,” the advisor added.He appreciated the participation of Afghanistan in the race and pledged that Tour-de Galiyat Cycling event would be made an international gala from next year.

Secretary Sports and Tourism Department Muhammad Tariq said that the event was aimed at attracting domestic as well as foreign tourists to the scenic Galiyat region and also sending a message of peace to the world. He said besides Afghanistan, top cyclists of the country were participating in the race.

Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmed Khan said the Second Tour-de Galiyat Cycling Race would promote the cycling sports tourism in the country and present a soft image of the province to the international community.

The team from Afghanistan and other teams from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab, Wapda, Pakistan Army, Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Limited (SSGPL), Karachi, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), Pakistan Ordnance Factory Wah (POF) are participating in the race.

