PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra took oath as Chief Scouts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

Chief Commissioner of Pakistan Boys Scouts Association (PBSA), Balochistan Assembly Speaker Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani administered the oath. She also presented a souvenir on behalf of the PBSA to the governor and decorated him with the scout scarf.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said Pakistan Scouts had rendered innumerable services for the country and fulfilled their responsibility during the time of every calamity. He added that that was the passion on the basis of which founder of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah accepted the leadership of the scouts movement.

Referring to the problems faced by the scouts’ movement in the province, the governor said efforts would be made to provide sufficient resources to equip the movement with adequate facilities.

The ceremony was also addressed by Chief Commissioner of Pakistan Boys Scouts Association Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, Provincial Scouts Commissioner Muhammad Rafique Khattak and General Secretary Imtiaz Khan.

0



0







Governor takes oath as KP chief scouts was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185500-Governor-takes-oath-as-KP-chief-scouts/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Governor takes oath as KP chief scouts" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185500-Governor-takes-oath-as-KP-chief-scouts.