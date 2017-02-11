PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa providing all-out support to Chitral district administration in the wake of the heavy snowfall that crippled the routine life in the remote mountainous valley.

A press release issued here Friday stated that the authority had provided relief items and compensation to the people of affected villages of Shershal in Karimabad, Garam Chashma and Chitral town.

Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had directed the PDMA to help the local administration to cope with the deteriorating situation in the landlocked district, the release added.It said that the National Disaster Management Authority had provided a helicopter to the PDMA for rescue and relief operation.

The authority, the release said, has delivered five tons of food items to people in the affected areas. The relief items included tents, blankets, mats, warm clothes quilts, socks and the much needed medicines to the residents of Astor-Pasti Madak and Garamchashma valley of Chitral.

Besides this, PDMA has rescued 41 people and six critical patients and provided medical assistance to patients in these cut off areas. Furthermore, the authority distributed compensation cheques among the heirs of the victims of an avalanche that killed nine persons.

The PDMA is closely monitoring the situation and has set up a control room, it added.The helpline numbers are 1700 and 091-9223662, the release reads.

