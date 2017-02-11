Islamabad

The review meeting of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) concluded here with a set of recommendations including the need to establish a cold chain equipment optimisation platform so that the programme can resolve critical issues in cold chain and immunisation supply chain management across the country.

Other recommendations that were agreed upon during the meeting included enhancement of the authenticity and credibility of administrative reported data; strengthening of EPI synergy to increase coverage in hard-to-reach areas and to address the issue of dropout; and focused attention on behaviour change communication of service providers and the community.

The two-day meeting, which was attended by all provinces and areas, reviewed the progress of EPI during the bygone year, with an eye on challenges and way forward in 2017. In addition to officials of the Ministry of Health, representatives of donor and partner agencies also attended the meeting.

Speaking at the concluding session, the Secretary of the Ministry of Health Muhammad Ayub Shaikh advised the programmes to strictly adhere to the timelines for achievement of actions decided as way forward in the meeting. “We will take stock of progress on these actions in the next review meeting scheduled in June 2017,” he stated.

