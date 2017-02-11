Islamabad

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start development of sectors C-15 and C-16 priority basis.

During his visit to sites of two sectors, Dr. Tariq Fazal who also looks after affairs of the civic body, took notice of delay in development of sectors, the award of which was announced over eight years back.

He asked the director general estate and deputy commissioner CDA to ensure transparency in making compensations to the affected people and assured notable of the area that decisions would be taken with their consultation.

The minister also visited un-utilised land around Khanpur Dam and directed for construction of boundary wall there.

Emphasising early start of infrastructure development in Sectors C-15 and C-16, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said no further delay in this connection would be tolerated. “The development activity should begin without any delay after addressing issues concerning affected people,” he said.

