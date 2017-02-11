Islamabad

The Wednesday Bazaar in Union Council (UC-5), Bharakahu has showing monthly profit worth Rs3 lac due to better management by the elected members of the local bodies.

The bazaar was initiated some 16 years ago but the local administration was facing monthly loss worth Rs50,000.

The administration of the Wednesday Bazaar was transferred to the elected members three months ago including chairmen, vice chairman and councillors.

Some new measures were immediately taken that resulted in display of rate lists, arrest of gangs of thieves, nabbing of car lifters and erection of walkthrough gates at the Wednesday Bazaar.

Rakhshanda Bibi said it had become difficult for the females to visit the bazaar due to uncongenial environment but now armed security guards have been deployed to ensure no one teases the female visitors.

Contractor Qamar Nawaz who has been given the task to manage affairs said for the first time washrooms have been constructed for visitors besides providing clean drinking water at various spots.

He said the Wednesday Bazaar Committee has posed confidence in him and he put in his best efforts due to which the people throng the spot in great number to buy hygienic and fresh products at affordable prices.

"I pay salaries to all staff members and security guards according to the agreement with the Bazaar Committee that is now earning profit of Rs3 lac per month.

